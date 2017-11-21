Photos: suspect sought in Amherst County copper theft

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: We are attempting to identify a subject involved with taking copper from Lee & Moss Grocery in Madison Heights. On 11/13/2017 at around 4:30 a.m. a white male can be seen on store surveillance foot age stealing copper from around the store. If you know anything about this incident you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, by calling Inv. Greg Jones at 946-9373, or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting your message to 274637.