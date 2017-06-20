Photos: Three men sought for convenience store theft — including store owner’s personal cellphone

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office hopes surveillance photos will help them find the person who stole alcohol and cigarette lighters from a convenience store – along with the store owner’s personal cellphone. It happened earlier this month at the Evergreen Super Stop a few miles east of Appomattox on US 460. Officials say three men entered the store, one of them did the stealing , and two of them are seen in store surveillance.

From Central Virginia Crime Stoppers: On June 1, 2017 the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate a Larceny that took place at the Evergreen Super Stop convenience store within the County of Appomattox, VA. The investigation shows 3 white males enter the store and 1 of them steal alcohol, cigarette lighters, and the owners personal cellular phone. Two of the Three males were captured on surveillance video and still images of them are provided below. The males were driving what appears to be a dark colored 4 door Honda Civic. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.