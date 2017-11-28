Photos: three sought for Madison Heights grand larceny

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has released store surveillance photos that investigators hope will lead them to three grand larceny suspects. Officials say the two men and one woman left the Madison Heights Walmart last week without paying for more than $280 in merchandise.

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify suspects involved with a grand larceny from Walmart in Madison Heights. On 11/21/2017 , (2) two males and (1) one female left the store without paying for over $280 in merchandise. If you know anything about this incident you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, calling 434-946-9373 ext. 3, or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting your message to 274637.