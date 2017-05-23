Photos: Two sought for stealing $1,500 in basketball apparel from Lynchburg store

Lynchburg Police are looking for two men who stole about $1,500 worth of basketball apparel yesterday from Foot Action at River Ridge Mall. Police say the two ran off with goods that included many basketball jerseys and shirts.

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a Grand Larceny which occurred at Foot Action within the River Ridge Mall on May 22, 2017. It was reported that two males entered Foot Action, selected approximately $1,500 worth of basketball apparel to include multiple Jersey’s and Shorts. Both suspects ran out of the store with the merchandise. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Off. K. Mitchell at (434) 455-6060 x 587 with the Lynchburg Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.