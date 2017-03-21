Police: car loaded with personal items stolen as owner prepared to move

Lynchburg Police are looking for a car stolen from the Maple Ridge Apartments last Friday, a car the owner says was loaded with many personal household belongings – and two handguns – while in the process of moving. It’s a silver Chrysler 200 with Pennsylvania plates. The owner says the car was locked and there were no keys in it at the time.

(Continue reading for the full Lynchburg Police news release.)

From Lynchburg Police: On March 17th, 2017, the Lynchburg Police took a report of a stolen vehicle from a resident of the Maple Ridge Apartments, 600 Reusens Rd., Lynchburg, Va where the vehicle had been located.

The stolen vehicle is described as follows:

– 2012 Chrysler 200

– Silver in color

– Pennsylvania license plate # HWW9787

– Several stickers are affixed to the rear window to include:

– “Don’t Tread On Me” – yellow in color

The owner of the vehicle stated they were in the process of moving and had loaded several personal household belongings as well as two handguns into the car while it was parked in front of their apartment. The vehicle was taken at some point overnight between March 16th and the morning of March 17th. The owner reported that there were no keys with the vehicle and the doors were locked at the time it was taken. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle or this incident is asked to contact Detective T.C. Barley at 434-455-6162 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.