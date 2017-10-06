Police charge man for fatal July shooting, ask for help in finding him

From Lynchburg Police: 22-year-old Kenneth Allen Kelley Jr. has been charged in connection to the homicide of Phineas Neville. Kelley Jr has been charged with the following: 18.2-32–2nd Degree Murder, 18.2-53.1-Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Kelley is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Previously: On July 2, 2017, at approximately 1:07 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 303 Rivermont Avenue regarding the report of a possible malicious wounding. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was identified as 28-year-old Phineas Rufus Neville of Lynchburg. Neville was transported from the scene to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.