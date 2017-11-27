Police: Dispute leaves father dead and son in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – A domestic dispute in Virginia has left a father dead and his son in custody. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that the father was shot shortly after midnight on Friday morning in Chesapeake. Officer Leo Kosinski told the newspaper that there were about five family members at the house at the time. Police said some kind of dispute had preceded the shooting. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. But they have not released further details about the incident, including whether charges have been filed. The names of the son and his father have not been released.