UPDATE: Police ID driver allegedly driving stolen car that struck pole in Rivermont area

UPDATE from Lynchburg Police: The adult male driver was identified as 19-year-old Jamel Malik Jennings of Lynchburg. Jennings was charged with Grand Larceny, Felony Eluding Police, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Having a Suspended License. Jennings is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Previously: Just before 7:00 a.m. this morning, the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) took a report that a Black 2005 Kia Amanti had been stolen from the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue. At that time, Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Just after 9:00 a.m., the LPD received information that the vehicle was recently observed in the Rivermont Avenue area. Within minutes, Officers patrolling in that area observed the vehicle near Rivermont and Bedford Avenue and attempted a vehicle stop. The driver fled and lost control in the 1500 block of Monsview Place and struck a telephone pole. Both the pole and vehicle suffered extensive damage. The adult male driver was not injured and was taken into custody. At this time, the investigation is continuing and information about potential criminal charges is not available.