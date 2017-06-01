Police: Heritage lockdown followed reported threat to harm student

From Lynchburg Police: On June 1, 2017 at approximately 10:45 a.m, School Resource Officers received information that a student at Heritage High School had possibly made a threat to burn or bomb a location away from Heritage High School with the intent of harming another student. Officers quickly determined that the suspect student had left the Heritage High School campus prior to officers receiving the initial information. As a precaution, Heritage High School and Heritage Elementary School were placed on lockdown while security checks were completed. The lockdown was lifted approximately an hour and a half later and classes resumed. Several hours later, officers located the suspect student at a residence in the Fort Avenue / Sandusky area and continued their investigation. After the initial investigation, it has been determined that charges will not be filed at this time. This incident remains under investigation.