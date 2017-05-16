Police investigate after two injured in shooting

From The Lynchburg Police Department: On 05/15/2017, at 9:41 pm the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a reported burglary in progress at 807 Dearing St. The caller stated that someone was trying to rob their residence and shots had been fired inside the home. Upon officer’s arrival, they found one adult male subject lying in the yard and a second adult male subject lying in the doorway to the residence. Both subjects were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to scene and once secured, transported both subjects to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The LPD Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics Unit were notified and responded to the scene on Dearing St. and to LGH. After consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, no charges have been placed at this time. All parties are cooperating and the investigation is ongoing.