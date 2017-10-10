Police: Lynchburg man dies from August gunshot wounds

Lynchburg Police say a city resident found shot near Rivermont Avenue in late August has died. 34-year-old Jermaine Hawkins was shot several on Rodes Street in the early-morning hours of August 31st. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

From Lynchburg Police: On August 31, 2017, at approximately 4:36 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the area of Rodes Street and Rivermont Avenue regarding a possible vehicle accident that was changed to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim, a 34 year old Lynchburg resident, with several apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported by the Lynchburg Fire and EMS to the Lynchburg General Hospital and later transported to UVA for additional medical treatment. On October 9, 2017 the Lynchburg Police Department was notified that the victim, Jermaine Shamont Hawkins passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on August 31st. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. R. Robinson at 434-455-6116 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.