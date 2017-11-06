UPDATE: Boyfriend of woman killed by Lynchburg police disputes official account

Lynchburg Police say a police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding woman overnight as she advanced on them in a threatening manner. But a man identifying himself as the woman’s boyfriend says the official account is not accurate. Police say after officers responded to the Triangle Place home for a suicidal person call, the woman later emerged with a knife and came at them with it. At the scene today, Reporter Andre Whitehead says the boyfriend, who would identify himself only as “Jeff” disputes the police report:

11-06 Whitehead Voicer-WEB

So far, police have not released the names of any involved. State Police are now investigating the fatal shooting.

(Continue reading for earlier versions of this story, including the full Lynchburg Police news release.)

Lynchburg Police say a police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding woman overnight as she advanced on them in a threatening manner. It happened on the 29-hundred block of Triangle Place off Campbell Avenue. Police say it followed a call of suicidal person armed with a knife with another person inside in extreme danger. Several hours later, they say, the woman came at them at which point officers shot and killed her. So far, no names released. State Police are now investigating.

From Lynchburg Police: On November 5, 2017 at 10:35 p.m., the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call for a suicidal subject at a residence in the 2900 block of Triangle Place, Lynchburg. Information provided by the caller indicated an adult female subject was armed with a knife and had already harmed herself. The caller also said there was another individual inside the residence in extreme danger. Lynchburg Police and medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department immediately responded to the residence. Over the course of several hours, officers and trained negotiators attempted to provide assistance to the female and resolve the incident peacefully while she was barricaded in a room. At approximately 2:00 a.m. on November 6, 2017, the female came out of the room wielding a knife and advanced on the officers in a threatening manner. Officers repeatedly told the female to drop the knife but she refused to comply. Officers first utilized less-than-lethal force options, to include a Taser, but the woman continued to advance on the officers and she was subsequently shot.