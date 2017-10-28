Police: Lynchburg shooting suspect sought, victim not cooperating

From Lynchburg Police: On October 27, 2017 at 1629 hours, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 800-1200 Blocks of Wise Street and Floyd Street after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. Some reported seeing a small group scattering from the area. Additionally, a call came in reporting that someone had been shot in the area. Officers responded to the 800 block of Wise Street and came in contact with a 21 year old, black male resident of Lynchburg who had received what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his person. He is currently receiving treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Further canvass of the area would reveal that the shooting actually took place in the 1000 block of Floyd Street. The victim is not cooperating with the investigation at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434)455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your