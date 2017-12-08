Police: Man shot during home invasion has died at a hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Police say a man shot during a home invasion and robbery in Chesapeake has died at a hospital. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the victim was shot multiple times late Tuesday when three attackers forced their way inside his home. He was rushed to

a local hospital but has since died of his injuries. Police did not release his name. Investigators have detained one suspect. Citing an ongoing probe, they have declined to disclose more specifics. The newspaper says the three attackers stole several items during the robbery. The victim was shot by one of the suspects when he followed the men to their car in an attempt to get his possessions back.