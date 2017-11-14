Photos: Police say man, woman were persistent in stealing generator from Walmart

Lynchburg Police are looking for a man and woman who they say were persistent in their efforts earlier this month to shoplift a generator from the Walmart on Old Forest Road. Police say the two first tried to take it out of the garden center exit, but when they could not produce a receipt for the worker there, they then left through the main doors without paying.

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a Larceny from Walmart on Old Forest Rd. On November 2, 2017 at approximately 11:00 am, a white male and white female entered Walmart and selected a Power Mate 2000 Watt Generator valued at $488.00. The suspects attempted to exit the store with the generator through the garden center however they were stopped by an employee who asked to see their receipt. The suspects then walked back through the store and exited the general merchandise doors, passing all points of sale and exiting without paying. The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Officers responded to the scene and were able to obtain photos of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Officer A. Turner at (434) 455-6060 x 611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the updated Central Virginia Crime Stoppers Website at cvcrimestoppers.org or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via TEXT, send “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.