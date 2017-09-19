Police: more than 20 local cases in recent weeks of counterfeit bills

Lynchburg Police say authorities in the city and surrounding countries have taken more than 20 reports of passing counterfeit money. Police say some of the bills even show up as real U.S. currency when checked by a counterfeit bill detector pen. They urge anyone receiving cash for goods or services to be especially careful when accepting it.

From Lynchburg Police: Over the last 3 weeks,the Lynchburg Police Department, Campbell County, Appomattox County, Amherst County and Bedford County Sheriff’s offices combined have taken more than 20 reports regarding the passing of counterfeit money. Several of these bills are defeating the “counterfeit bill detector pen” when checked and show as real U.S. Currency. All departments are working cooperatively to identify the involved parties in these cases. Citizens and Businesses are encouraged to check cash money as it is received for payment of goods. Please find the attached link below to assist in identifying fake U.S. Currency https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf. If you or your business receives any U.S. Currency that does not appear to be legitimate please contact your local jurisdiction to file a report. Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact your local jurisdiction or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.