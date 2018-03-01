Police: officers witness, arrest man assaulting woman

From Lynchburg Police: On February 28, 2018 at 1:14 pm., The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Otey Street in reference to a domestic assault with a knife. Once officers were on scene they observed an adult male assaulting an adult female. The adult male was taken into custody and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. The adult female was treated for non-life treating injuries. The adult male was identified as Derrick Damonz Pollard age 37 resident of Lynchburg, and charged with the following: 1. Attempted Murder 2. Domestic Violence Assault 3rd offense 3. Possession of Marijuana 4. Possession of a Controlled Substance This incident remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers 1-888-798-5900.