Police release surveillance video of Fast Auto Loans robbery

From Lynchburg Police: On September 2, 2017 at approximately 3:46 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Fast Auto Loans located at 2501 Memorial Avenue for a reported robbery. The officers were advised that an unknown dark skinned black male, approximately 20–30 years of age, 6’-1 – 6’2, with a skinny build, wearing a black baseball cap, a black long sleeved shirt, and baggie gray sweat-style pants entered the business armed with a Taser. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business on foot. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

UPDATE 09/06/2017: The Lynchburg Police Department was able to obtain surveillance video from this incident. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or information pertinent to this case is asked to contact the LPD or CrimeStoppers.