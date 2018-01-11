Police respond to reports of a fight, one man arrested for marijuana

From Lynchburg Police : On January 10, 2018 at 11:56 am, Lynchburg Police officers were dispatched to 110 Aaron Place Apt. # 301 for a report of two males fighting. It was reported that one of the males was armed with a gun. Prior to officers arrival the male with the gun reportedly fled on foot in the direction of Wards Ferry Rd.

The unknown male who fled on foot is described as, a black male in his 20’s approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall weighing approximately 200 lbs and wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.



The victim reported that they had been robbed by an unknown male inside their home of an undisclosed

amount of U.S. Currency and jewelry.

All indications are that this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public.

As part of this investigation, Sheldon Cameron Anderson, 30 year old male resident of Lynchburg has been charged with Possess of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, in violation of 18.2-248.1 – Code of Virginia. (see attached photo)

Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing this investigation, which is active

and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime—be it witnessing individuals leaving the area, arguing outside, or anything you believe to be pertinent to this case—is asked to contact Detective D.S. Dempsey at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers.