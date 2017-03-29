Update: suspect caught on home surveillance video charged with burglary

UPDATE from Lynchburg Police: On March 29th, 2017 at approximately 2:30 pm, Joshua David Scullen, a 32 year old Lynchburg resident was taken into custody in relation to the Burglary of 410 Alta Ln. Scullen has been charged with the following: Breaking and Entering – in violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-91 and Grand Larceny – in violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-95. Scullen is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

PREVIOUSLY: On March 27 th, 2017, the Lynchburg Police took a report of a daytime burglary from a resident of the Delray Court Townhomes, located at 410 Alta Ln., Lynchburg, Va. This incident occurred on March 25th, 2017 between the hours of 8:00 am and 8:00 pm. The victim in this case reported an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from their residence after entry was gained through a rear door. The victim further stated they were able to capture video of the suspect moving throughout their townhome and provided the attached images to the LPD. Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Detective H.G. Blomquist at 434-485-7267 or call Crime Stoppers at 1- 888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.