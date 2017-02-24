Police search for two suspects sought for credit card fraud, and larceny

From Lynchburg Police:On February 5, 2017 the Lynchburg Police Department took a report of a larceny from Walmart on Wards Rd and subsequent Credit Card Fraud from multiple locations. The victim reported that her purse and its contents were taken from her cart. Shortly after, the victim received a call from her bank stating that her debit card had been used at multiple locations in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate. Detectives were able to obtain photos from store surveillance at Target on Wards Rd of two male suspects after having used the stolen debit card.