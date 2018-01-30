Police seek suspect for thefts from sheds, homes

News Release: The Lynchburg Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information in reference to recent Burglaries and Larcenies. In the month of January, victims in both Lynchburg and Campbell County have reported items stolen from sheds and residences to include construction equipment, power tools, bicycles and trailers. Through their combined efforts, Detectives have identified Kevin Andrew Rosser, 39 year old resident of Lynchburg as a suspect. The following warrants have been issued for his arrest: Lynchburg: Burglary and Grand Larceny. Campbell County: Grand Larceny. Anyone who may have purchased items from Rosser is asked to contact detectives with the Lynchburg Police Department or Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers listed below. Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Det. S.L. Duncan of the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6178 or Investigator B. Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff’s office at (434) 332-9580 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS ” plus your message to 27463.