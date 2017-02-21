Police seek woman for three thefts from same Kroger, taking steak, shrimp and lobster tails

Lynchburg Police are looking for a woman suspected of taking stealing steak, shrimp and lobster tails in three different recent thefts from the Timberlake Road Kroger. Police say the same woman appears to be responsible for all three incidents, helping herself to more than $445 worth between January 10th and yesterday. Police say in the most recent theft, the suspect arrived in a red two-door pickup truck.

(Continue reading for the full Lynchburg Police news release.)

On each of the following dates, 01-10-2017, 01-26-2017 and 02-20-2017 officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to Kroger located at 7805 Timberlake Rd (in the City of Lynchburg) for reported larcenies. Each time officers were advised by loss prevention that an unknown female entered the store and stole meat to include lobster tail, steak and shrimp worth a combined value of $445.49.

On 02/20/2017, the female suspect arrived at Kroger on Timberlake Rd in a small red, two door, pickup truck with a metal tool box (photo attached) and left on foot. The female suspect (photo attached) is described as a black female with long black hair wearing glasses, a red jacket, light colored blue jeans and boots. The pictured female appears to be the same suspect from each of the three reported incidents.