Police: Son of man killed in shootout arrested for threat

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a man whose father was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a shootout has been arrested for making a threat on social media against law enforcement.Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said yesterday that 26-year-old James Burton, Jr. has been charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm to a person.Authorities told local media outlets that Burton’s father, James Burton Sr., died earlier this month after officers responded a domestic violence complaint.Officials say Burton came out of the home and fired at law enforcement before retreating back inside. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies returned fire. Geller said the medical examiner determined that Burton died from being shot by a deputy.It was unclear yesterday whether Burton Jr. has obtained an attorney.