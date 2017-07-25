Poll: Gillespie and Northam with 44% support each

July 25th, 2017 | Written by:

A new statewide poll shows the race for Virginia governor is currently neck-and-neck. The Monmouth University Poll finds 44% of those questioned favoring Democrat Ralph Northam — and an equal 44% for Republican Ed Gillespie. It also finds that support for and opposition to President Trump has the potential to impact the fall election. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

07-25 Monmouth Poll Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here for full Monmouth University Poll results and methodology.









