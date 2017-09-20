Polls vary widely in race for governor: our political analyst believes more in the closer ones

Some polls this week in the race for governor show widely different results. A Quinnipiac University Poll released yesterday shows Ralph Northam with more than 50% support and a 10-point lead for Gillespie — 51%-41%. But Suffolk University and Mason Dixon Polls this week show something close to a dead heat, and our political analyst is more inclined at this point to believe the ones showing a closer race. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

09-20 Gov Race Wrap-WLNI-WEB