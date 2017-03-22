President Trump to deliver Liberty Commencement keynote address

From Liberty University: Liberty University is proud to announce that U.S. President Donald J. Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Liberty University President Jerry Falwell provided details, following The White House’s formal announcement of President Trump’s participation.

The university has previously hosted one other U.S. President while in office, George H. W. Bush, at Commencement on May 13, 1990.

President Falwell said, “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for any university to host a sitting U.S. President, and we are incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day. Liberty has always been proud to provide its students with the opportunity to hear from successful professionals, including athletes, business leaders, ministers, entertainers, and politicians, regardless of their political or theological persuasion. This May, Liberty students will have the honor of hearing from a man who has succeeded in business and in politics, defying conventional wisdom to become the 45th President of the United States as a champion of the average American citizen, including many who felt forgotten and neglected by the establishment.”