Public information meeting set for Graves Mill Road Corridor Study

A public information workshop for the Graves Mill Road Corridor Study is scheduled for a week from tomorrow. The study is focusing on Graves Mill between McConville Road in Lynchburg and Gristmill Drive in Bedford County. The workshop is set for December 12th at the Lynchburg Humane Society on Old Graves Mill Road; it runs between 4:00 and 6:30 pm.

Click here for the Graves Mill Road Corridor Study website.

(Continue reading for the Region 2000 Local Government Council news release.)

LYNCHBURG— A public information workshop for the Graves Mill Road Corridor Study will be held between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday December 12th, 2017 at the Lynchburg Humane Society at 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The meeting will be held in an open-house format; members of the public may stop by at any time during the event.

Area residents, employees, commuters, shoppers, and business and property owners are encouraged to attend the workshop to learn about the study, review information about the corridor, and share comments regarding concerns, opportunities, and improvement ideas.

The study, which focuses on the Graves Mill Road corridor between McConville Road in Lynchburg and Gristmill Drive in Bedford County, is being conducted by the Region 2000 Local Government Council and Central Virginia Metropolitan Planning Organization in partnership with Bedford County, the City of Lynchburg and the Virginia Department of Transportation. EPR, P.C. of Charlottesville is providing engineering and planning assistance on the project which began in August 2017 and will conclude next spring.

Graves Mill Road is an important roadway that serves heavy commuter traffic while also providing access to commercial interests. This corridor planning study will:

Investigate existing traffic conditions and consider what kinds of road improvements may be needed if future traffic continues to increase, Assess existing and desired conditions for pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of transit, (multimodal options), and Address safety issues.

The study effort will develop short and long-term recommendations that will help to minimize congestion and improve travel conditions and safety along this important corridor. Once the study is complete, the projects can be prioritized so that funding and implementation strategies can be pursued.

For more information on the study, please visit www.gravesmillplan.com.

For more information about this public information workshop or the study, please contact Scott Smith (Transportation Planning Director, Region 2000 Local Government Council) prior to the meeting at 434-845-3491 or by email at ssmith@region2000.org.