Public’s help sought in finding ATV stolen from Timberlake area

November 1st, 2017 | Written by:

From the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:  On the night of Sunday, October 29 a Suzuki ATV was stolen from a private residence on East Overbrook Drive in the Timberlake area. The attached photo is of the actual unit stolen from the property.  If you have any information about this theft, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9580. Or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, entering a web tip at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, or texting CVCS (Your Message here) to 274637.









