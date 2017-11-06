Quiz matches voters with candidates for VA governor

November 6th, 2017 | Written by:

Still trying to decide which candidate for governor you want to vote for tomorrow? An online quiz by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project could help. It asks a few policy-based multiple-choice questions to show you what percent you agree with each of the three candidates for governor. Looking at the details for your results is encouraged because the test doesn’t weight the importance of each issue to the individual voter. The quiz can be found here 









