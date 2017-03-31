Raymond Wood’s uncle confirms details of nephew’s death: hands cut off, throat cut, multiple stabbings

An uncle of 17-year-old murder victim Raymond Wood says his nephew had his hands cut off, his throat cut and was stabbed 16 times before being run over three times. Dale Wood tells Reporter Andre Whitehead that Raymond was not a member of any gang, and he calls the people who did it “monsters” who are “not human”. Raymond Wood’s body was found Monday night lying on Roaring Run Road near Goode. Here is how his uncle describes what the family knows:

