Recount: one-vote victory means 50-50 House of Delegates split

A dramatic shift in control of Virginia’s House of Delegates. A recount in a Newport News district shows Democrat Shelly Simonds has unseated incumbent Republican David Yancey by a single vote. And with that one-vote victory from more than 23,000 cast, Democrats and Republicans now each hold 50 seats in the House, and they will now have to work out a power-sharing agreement. The unofficial final results are: 11,608 for Simonds, 11,607 for Yancey. Those results must still be finalized by the court that is overseeing recount, and that is expected Wednesday.