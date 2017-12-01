Red Ford truck stolen, second vehicle theft this week

From News Release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a second vehicle stolen this week. A 2001 red Ford F250 Super Duty diesel was stolen from Elmwood Drive in Evington, on Wednesday, November 29. The image attached is of the actual truck stolen. If you have any information about this theft, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9580. Or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, entering a web tip at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, or texting CVCS (Your Message here) to 274637. Those providing credible tips to this investigation may be eligible for cash rewards.