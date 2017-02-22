Regulators seek citizen input on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Federal regulators are seeking input from people in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.A Charlottesville TV station reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has the final say on interstate pipelines, is holding a public hearing tonight in Nelson County and tomorrow night in Staunton.The proposed 600-mile pipeline would carry natural gas and serve public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina, including Dominion and Duke Energy.Proponents say the pipeline will generate thousands of jobs, enrich local tax collections and attract businesses seeking relatively cheap natural gas. Opponents worry it will harm the environment and say the companies behind it haven’t done enough to show the project is necessary.