Report: credit newcomers pay 84% more for Virginia auto insurance than excellent credit drivers

July 17th, 2017 | Written by:

A new report shows that auto insurance rates in Virginia are 84% higher on average for buyers without credit scores than for buyers with excellent credit — a higher difference than the national average. The difference mainly affects credit newcomers, typically recent college grads or someone with no bank account history. The report comes from the free-credit-score website Wallet Hub. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

07-17 Auto Rates Wrap-WLNI-WEB

Click here to see the full WalletHub report.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test