Report finds law enforcement failed at Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy’s monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. Heaphy found a lack of preparation and poor coordination between city and state police, including the fact that they were unable to communicate that day by radio. The report says a school resource officer posted in the area where a car plowed into counterprotesters was removed over concerns about safety and not replaced.