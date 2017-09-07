Report: Lloyd Welch prepares to enter guilty in Lyon sisters murders

September 7th, 2017 | Written by:

Katherine & Sheila Lyon

The Washington Post reports the man charged with murdering the Lyon sisters in 1975 is preparing to enter a guilty plea with prosecutors. Lloyd Welch, Jr. is scheduled for a court appearance next week in Bedford. Police say he abducted Katherine and Sheila Lyon from a Washington D.C.-area shopping mall before killing them. Prosecutors and Welch’s attorneys declined to comment, citing a gag order issued by the judge.

Click here to read the Washington Post article.









