Robbery near Carter Bank and Trust in Lynchburg

On November 23, 2017 at approximately 8:51 p.m., Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Carter Bank and Trust located at 3515 Campbell Avenue (in the City of Lynchburg) for a report of a robbery. As a bank employee was getting into his car, two suspects approached him. One pointed a handgun at him and demanded property. Shortly thereafter, the suspects ran to a nearby vehicle and left the scene.

The suspects were described as

1. Black Male in his early 20’s approximately 6’2” tall and approximately 180 pounds

2. Black Male in his early 20’s approximately 6’0” tall and approximately 160 pounds

No further description of the suspects or vehicle.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. R.G. Miller at 434-455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.