Rustburg man killed when car strikes oncoming truck

State Police say a Rustburg man was killed when his car ran into an oncoming tractor trailer. Troopers say it happened yesterday afternoon on US 501 south of Rustburg. 53-year-old Ricky Younger died later while under hospital treatment.

From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper B.A. Bussert is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Wednesday (Jan. 10) at 1 p.m. on Route 501 north of Route 655/Rocky Road. A 2004 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Route 501 when it ran off the right side of the highway. The vehicle overcorrected, which caused it to come back into the southbound lane, cross the centerline and strike a tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 501. The driver of the Hyundai, Ricky Younger, 53, of Rustburg, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died later that same day. Trooper Bussert is still investigating the cause of the crash.