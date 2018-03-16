Rustburg truck driver killed in DC-area electrocution

A truck driver from Rustburg is dead from a power line electrocution outside Washington D.C. Fairfax County Police say 47-year-old Bobby Blevins Junior pulled off to the side of the roadway Thursday and apparently tried to raise the metal cover that caps the trailer, putting that cover in contact with overhead power lines. The exact circumstances remain under investigation.

From Fairfax County Police: A 47-year-old man is dead after he was electrocuted early [Thursday] morning while standing at his work vehicle near power lines. Officers and paramedics were originally called to the area of Mordor Drive and Furnace Road in Lorton just after 6 a.m. for a report of an unconscious truck driver on the side of the road. While paramedics were providing medical attention to the man, officers noted that the metal arm of the extended truck cover appeared to be in contact with the overhead wires. The driver, Bobby Blevins, Jr., was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. It is unknown why he had pulled over at that location and why he may have tried to raise the extended truck cover. Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are on scene investigating.