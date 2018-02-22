School official calls for superintendent’s resignation

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) – A Virginia school board chairman has called for the superintendent to resign, alleging he minimized the seriousness of a car accident. The Washington Post reports that Prince William County Public Schools superintendent Steven Walts was driving a school district car when he struck a moped in Manassas in August. Police said the moped rider was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Last week, school board chairman Ryan Sawyers called on Walts to resign. In an email to Walts and the board, Sawyers said Walts falsely characterized the accident as “minor.” District spokeswoman Diana Gulota said Walts immediately reported the accident to police and school district officials. She said he would not comment on the call for his resignation. The accident was previously reported by the Prince William Times.