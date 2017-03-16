Second suspect arrested for barber shop parking lot murder, third suspect sought

An 18-year-old Lynchburg man is now the second person arrested for the October murder of Troy Roberson in a parking lot outside a Madison Heights barber shop. And investigators are asking for help in finding a third suspect. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Floyd Archie, Junior was arrested this morning in Lynchburg. Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Rodney Hamlette of Lynchburg. The first person arrested, 19-year-old Kaitlyn Webber, waived her right to a preliminary hearing this week and awaits further court action.

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: The office has made an additional arrest related to the 10/25/2016 murder of Troy Tyrone Roberson, 41, of Spout Springs. The Lynchburg Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with apprehending Floyd Alex Archie Jr., 18, of Lynchburg at a residence on Early St. in Lynchburg this morning.

He is charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Archie was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center. He is being held without

bond. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating another subject wanted in connection with this homicide. Rodney Andrew Hamlette, 19, of Lynchburg is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information related to Hamlette’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or text your tip to 274637.