Sen. Franken expulsion “unlikely” but not unheard of

November 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken says he will cooperate fully with the Senate Ethics Committee, but he will not resign. That means Franken could still face expulsion, but a vote like that passing is rare. WLNI’s Ian Price has more:

 









