Senate passes bill providing federal recognition for Monacan Nation, 5 other tribes in Va.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine secured passage yesterday of a bill that recognizes six Indian tribes in Virginia for the first time – once President Trump signs that legislation. Those tribes include the Monacan Nation, which is based in Amherst County. Kaine spoke on the Senate floor before the bill was passed by voice vote:

Warner said it was time for the “long, long wait to come to an end.” The measure, which has already passed the House, makes federal funds available for housing, education and medical care for the tribes, which also include the Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Rappahannock, and Nansemond. Leaders from those tribes were present in the Senate gallery for the vote.