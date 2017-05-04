Senior alert for missing UVA Medical Center Patient

May 4th, 2017 | Written by:

Wallace Newell, Jr.

Senior Alert:  Newell, Jr., Wallace. Missing from UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA on April 28, 2017, at 8:30am.  Wallace Newell, Jr., suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger.  May be driving a White Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio Registration FKL7870. Age:  74 Years HGT:  6’01” WGT:  190 Clothing:  Purple or possible red short sleeve T-shirt, Khaki pants, possible white sneakers, blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt. Date Missing:  April 28, 2017 Vehicle:  Oldsmobile Bravado Color:  White Registration:  FKL7870 Investigating Law Enforcement Agency: University of Virginia Police Department (434) 924-7166







