Sheriffs group: McAuliffe canceled meeting over endorsements

The head of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association says Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has canceled a meeting to talk about budget issues because a majority of sheriffs has endorsed the Republican candidate for governor. VSA Executive Director John W. Jones told his group’s members of the canceled meeting in a letter sent Friday, which McAuliffe spokesman Brian Coy declined to comment on. Coy said the sheriffs’ group is welcome to submit its budget concerns to the governor’s office and noted that McAuliffe has been active in seeking pay increases for sheriff deputies. A majority of sheriffs has endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie over Democrat Ralph Northam, an ally of the governor. McAuliffe is not allowed to seek a consecutive term.