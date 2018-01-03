Simonds loses court battle on disputed ballot

A three-judge panel has rejected a request today to reconsider its ruling on a recount in an election that could determine partisan control of the Virginia House of Delegates. The panel denied Democrat Shelly Simonds’ request to undo its decision to strip her of a one-vote victory she won after a recount of November’s 94th District election against Republican incumbent David Yancey. If Simonds’ name is drawn randomly tomorrow the House will be split 50-50; if Yancey’s name is chosen the GOP retains a narrow 51-49 edge after Democrats made sweeping gains on election day.