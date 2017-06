It looks like Interim Lynchburg Sheriff Don Sloan has clear sailing toward election in November. Sloan turned back a challenge from city police Sergeant John Romano to capture the Republican nomination. There is no Democrat running for Sheriff this fall, so unless someone filed a last-minute candidacy yesterday as an Independent, Sloan will have no ballot opposition this fall. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

