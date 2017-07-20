Smith Mountain Lake water now flows to Forest

From the Bedford Regional Water Authority: Water from the newly-opened Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility began flowing to Bedford Regional Water Authority customers located in Forest this week. The facility was built to provide water for Authority customers at the Lake, the Town of Bedford, and Forest. Customers in the Lake solely receive water from the new Facility, while customers in the Town of Bedford and Forest receive a mixture of water treated from Smith Mountain Lake and another source. Forest customers are now drinking water that is a combination of water bought from the City of Lynchburg (previously the only source of water they were receiving) and from the Smith Mountain Lake Facility.