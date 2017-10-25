Snakes in a school; Buena Vista school closes for two days

A Buena Vista school plans to re-open tomorrow after it was closed the last two days over snake concerns. A message on the school system’s Facebook page says several snakes have been found recently at Kling Elementary, and a pest control company has been at work laying traps and looking for any more. None of the snakes found there was poisonous.

(Continue reading for the Facebook post from the Buena Vista Schools superintendent.)

Good Afternoon, Kling Elementary Families,

I would like to give you an update on our recent snake discoveries at Kling Elementary. The entire building was searched today and no additional snakes were found. Our pest control company has laid down traps in all of the classrooms and in the ceiling. As the wildlife management experts, the company identified the snakes as young, non-venomous black snakes. However, we will close Kling Elementary for tomorrow, Wednesday, October 25, so the company can complete their initial servicing of our building and school grounds. The company will continue to monitor our school and campus daily for the next two weeks. I know this may be an inconvenience to families, but I appreciate your patience as we make sure our building is safe for our students and staff. We plan to be back in school at Kling Elementary on Thursday.